Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $156,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.25. 2,272,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,317. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

