Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BND stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. 5,910,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,185. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

