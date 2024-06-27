Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $297,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $503.68. The company had a trading volume of 374,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.07. The company has a market cap of $456.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

