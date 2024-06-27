Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) to Issue $1.02 Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0165 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.10. The stock had a trading volume of 223,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
