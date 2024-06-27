Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) to Issue $1.02 Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0165 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.10. The stock had a trading volume of 223,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.