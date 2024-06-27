Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $43,511,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VBR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $181.10. 222,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,964. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.