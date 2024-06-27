Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.91. 250,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
