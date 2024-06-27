Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.53

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 139324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,104,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,737,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

