Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Disciplined Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 4,053,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

