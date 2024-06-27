Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.04. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $241.58.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

