Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 32,713 shares.The stock last traded at $131.95 and had previously closed at $132.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

