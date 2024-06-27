Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 32,713 shares.The stock last traded at $131.95 and had previously closed at $132.57.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $774.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.