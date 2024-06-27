Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 1st

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VTWG traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $189.69. 12,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.12 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

