Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.814 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.78. 12,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,744. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $248.54. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

