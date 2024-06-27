Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9288 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. 407,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.
