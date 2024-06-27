Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9288 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. 407,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

