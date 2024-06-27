Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3087 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MGK stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.50. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $317.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

