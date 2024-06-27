Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 1st

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3087 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
MGK traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $316.46. The stock had a trading volume of 537,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,177. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $317.79. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.50.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
