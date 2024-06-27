Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 102,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,186. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.