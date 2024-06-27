Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,989,000 after buying an additional 208,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,107,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,469. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

