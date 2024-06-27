Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.