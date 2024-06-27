VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 840,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,525 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,403,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 382,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS ITM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 93,253 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.