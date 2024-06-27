Uniswap Price Tops $9.47 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and approximately $131.57 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $9.47 or 0.00015345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00117751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.3057901 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1052 active market(s) with $120,043,596.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

