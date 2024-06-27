Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $224.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

