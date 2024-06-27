UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) is Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for 12.8% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of UFP Industries worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. 572,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,634. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.21.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

