Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.80. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,351 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

