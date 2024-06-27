Turbo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $307.19 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Turbo token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Turbo has a total market cap of $307.19 million and $97.35 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 63,674,701,174.42272 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00497142 USD and is down -16.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $141,208,406.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

