Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Begins Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

AESI stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,243.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

