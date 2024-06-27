Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 2,285,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,088,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
