Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Trading Down 0.3%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

The firm has a market cap of $95.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

