Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Trading Down 0.3%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.75 and last traded at $86.75. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $95.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20.
Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.
About Trinity Bank, N.A.
Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Bank, N.A.
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.