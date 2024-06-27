TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.63). Approximately 804,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,289,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.25) to GBX 326 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCAP

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,238.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.83), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($346,231.33). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.