TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.63). Approximately 804,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,289,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.61).
Analyst Ratings Changes
TCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.25) to GBX 326 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCAP
TP ICAP Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 122,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.83), for a total value of £272,934.16 ($346,231.33). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TP ICAP Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.