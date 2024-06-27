Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 7.1%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 381,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,278% from the average session volume of 27,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,012.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

