Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $195,160.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,861,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,824,222.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

