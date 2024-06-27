Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $235.47 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $235.47 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,709.73 or 1.00133536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00079994 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02258542 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,303,079.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.