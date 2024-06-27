Threshold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.33 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $233.91 million and $7.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,448.54 or 0.99980104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012753 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079624 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02258542 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,303,079.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

