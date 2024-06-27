The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $242,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,964 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $11,730,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 212.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.62. 4,974,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

