The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

New York Times has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 540,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,650. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.05. New York Times has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

