The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.77. The stock had a trading volume of 830,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.15 and a 200 day moving average of $352.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $338.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

