The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GS traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $446.58. 1,409,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,703. The company has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.04 and its 200-day moving average is $409.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

