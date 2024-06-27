The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $406,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

