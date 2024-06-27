The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Stock Holdings Increased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QTUM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,702. The company has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

