The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Sells $87,640.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 163,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,056. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $497,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $1,632,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 570,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 105,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CHEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

