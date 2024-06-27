The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE BA opened at $178.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.55. Boeing has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

