The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON BNKR remained flat at GBX 113.40 ($1.44) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,663. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.20 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,268.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ankush Nandra purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £11,100 ($14,080.93). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.