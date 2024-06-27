TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 3.4% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 170,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,819,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

