TFI International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TFII traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$193.45. 136,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$187.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$142.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. In other TFI International news, Director Sébastien Martel purchased 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$189.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,279.52. Also, Director John Pratt acquired 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.88.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

