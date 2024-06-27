Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $565.76

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $565.76 and traded as high as $761.89. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $750.22, with a volume of 205,565 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $637.58 and its 200-day moving average is $567.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.3% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 190.8% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

