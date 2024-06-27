TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.06 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $105.24 million and $10.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00045444 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,273,563 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,645,571 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

