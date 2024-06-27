Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI opened at $8.01 on Friday. Team has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

About Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

