Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,771. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

