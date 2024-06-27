Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after acquiring an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

TRGP traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.48. 1,617,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $130.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

