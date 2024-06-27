Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 85.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $18,183,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 75.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 436,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 95,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

