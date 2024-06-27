Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,045,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114,704. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $184.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

